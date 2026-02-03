Will try to get Narela education hub to be among new varsity townships announced in Budget: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will try to get the proposed Narela education hub to be among the five new university townships announced in this year's Union Budget.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the Budget was "balanced" and provided opportunities to every segment and category, including women and youth of the country.

Delhi will also try to take maximum benefit of the budget announcement to open content creator labs at the campuses and associate its schools and colleges to promote the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector, she said.

"To promote emerging sectors such as AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics), the Central Government is planning to establish 'Content Creation Labs' in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across the country. Under this initiative, the Delhi government will also integrate the city's secondary schools and colleges," Gupta added.

The national capital will try to derive maximum benefits of the Union Budget's provision of increased special assistance of ₹15,380 crore to Delhi and Pudduchery against ₹6,275 crore in the current fiscal, Gupta said.

"Overall, the budget balances development, reform and relief. The budget is anchored in youth power, reinforces the government's commitment to the poor," Gupta added.

The national capital will also benefit from an enhanced allocation of ₹13,611 crore under centrally sponsored schemes as compared to ₹12,483 crore in 2025-26, she said.

Gupta noted the various schemes announced in the Budget, including hostels for girls in every district, clean energy incentives and enhanced funds to central government hospitals in Delhi, saying lakhs of people in the city will directly benefit from it.

"A provision of ₹1,348 crore has been made as direct central assistance to Delhi. This amount will be spent on infrastructure, water and other basic facilities," the chief minister said.

Initiatives such as the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant will improve water supply, enhance pressure in older areas and advance the goal of round-the-clock water availability, she added.

"New avenues have been opened for youth through skills, technology and employment. Special focus has also been placed on job creation in sectors such as health, sports and tourism," Gupta said.

She said the announcement of the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor will give a massive boost to transport infrastructure in the national capital.

"Seven high-speed rail corridors will be developed across the country, including one between Delhi and Varanasi," the chief minister said. This will ease travel, promote tourism, boost trade and create new employment opportunities, while further strengthening Delhi's stature as a major economic and transport hub, she added.