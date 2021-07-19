Home / Education / News / Yoga training included in govt's flagship programme 'Study in India': Pradhan
Yoga training has been included in the "Study in India" programme to encourage people from abroad seeking to learn it get authentic training in the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Pradhan gave the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"Study in India" is a flagship project of the Government of India, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and and the Medical Council of India in April 2018.

"The government has included Yoga training in the 'Study in India' programme to encourage Yoga seekers from abroad to obtain authentic Yoga training in India," he said.

"The UGC has approved the establishment of an Inter University Centre-Yogic Science at Bengaluru and introduced Yoga as a new National Eligibility Test (NET) subject from January 2017 UGC-NET onwards. Yoga Departments have been established in nine central universities," Pradhan added.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2019-20 report, the total number of Physical Education Teacher (PET) appointed are 72,375.

