Young innovators from India shine bright at Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024, create AI-led social impact projects

Intel India organized the AI Impact Festival 2024 to empower students in using technology to catalyze positive societal impact and foster innovation, computational skills, and AI capabilities. Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024 is an annual platform that aims to promote AI that is inclusive, equitable, and accessible.

The AI Impact Festival 2024 was organized by Intel India in collaboration with INSPIRE-MANAK, the Department of Science and Technology, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Ministry of Education.

Over 2000 entries were received from 28+ States and Union Territories, particularly from over 62 districts, a press release informed.

A total of 44 young Indian innovators were honored at the ‘India’s Demographic Dividend: Skilling for the Future’ conference for their innovative AI-powered projects, the release added.

Also read: NEET PG counseling 2024: How one-time registration could impact state cutoffs

In addition to the national awards, 6 winners represented India at the Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024, an annual digital readiness celebration for next-generation technologists, academia, the public sector, and multilateral organizations to showcase AI innovation and impact.

Aimed at 'Bringing AI Skills Everywhere for Everyone,' the global festival is an annual platform that aims to promote AI that is inclusive, equitable, and accessible.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad hosts third cluster of summer placement process for PGP class of 2026, details here

Meet the winners:

AI for Accessibility Global Award Winners: Tanisha Kaur, Yatharth Wazir, and Yashkumar Dubey developed “Ishaara,” an AI platform that translates text, speech, and Indian Sign Language (ISL) into English and 12 regional languages. The platform not only supports the deaf and mute community but also helps preserve ISL as part of India’s cultural heritage.

Tanisha Kaur, Yatharth Wazir, and Yashkumar Dubey developed “Ishaara,” an AI platform that translates text, speech, and Indian Sign Language (ISL) into English and 12 regional languages. The platform not only supports the deaf and mute community but also helps preserve ISL as part of India’s cultural heritage. Country Award Winners: Arjun Manocha, Swasti Sharma, and Arham Jain, created ‘Sporty Coach’, an AI-based digital sports academy offering personalized training and meal plans. With features like DailyTrainer, the app aims to transform how athletes learn and train, catering to all levels.

Santhosh Viswanathan, vice president and managing director at Intel, India Region highlighted that the collaboration with the government enables the organization to drive inclusive and responsible AI adoption, making these technologies accessible and affordable.

Also read: UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams from February 24 to March 12; timetable PDF here

“These programs equip youth with skills essential for the Future of Work, and it’s inspiring to witness the students' projects showcasing the transformative potential of an AI-enabled future,” he said.

Viswanathan added, “We aim to bring AI skills to 30 million people across 30,000 institutions in 30 countries by 2030, ensuring access to digital readiness for all, regardless of background.”