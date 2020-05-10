NHM Nurse Recruitment 2020: Walk-in interview for 100 vacancies on May 15
National Health Mission (NHM) Arunachal Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of nurse for Covid-19 duty for a period of three monthseducation Updated: May 10, 2020 10:47 IST
National Health Mission (NHM) Arunachal Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of nurse for Covid-19 duty for a period of three months. Eligible candidates will have to attend a walk-in interview on May 15. There are a total of 100 vacancies.
Candidates having GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible to apply for the posts. The selected candidates will be paid Rs 20,000 per month.
Aspirants should reach Office of Mission Director (NHM) on May 15 from 9 am onwards. They should also bring the required original documents along with them.
Important Date and Times
Walk in Interview Date - 15 May 2020
Time - 9 AM Onwards
Vacancy Details
Nurse - 100 Posts
Salary
Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month
Educational Qualification:
Applicants should have GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible