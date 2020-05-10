NHM Nurse Recruitment 2020: Walk-in interview for 100 vacancies on May 15

education

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:47 IST

National Health Mission (NHM) Arunachal Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of nurse for Covid-19 duty for a period of three months. Eligible candidates will have to attend a walk-in interview on May 15. There are a total of 100 vacancies.

Candidates having GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible to apply for the posts. The selected candidates will be paid Rs 20,000 per month.



Aspirants should reach Office of Mission Director (NHM) on May 15 from 9 am onwards. They should also bring the required original documents along with them.

Important Date and Times

Walk in Interview Date - 15 May 2020

Time - 9 AM Onwards

Vacancy Details

Nurse - 100 Posts

Salary

Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible

Click here for official advertisement