Home / Education / NHM Nurse Recruitment 2020: Walk-in interview for 100 vacancies on May 15

NHM Nurse Recruitment 2020: Walk-in interview for 100 vacancies on May 15

National Health Mission (NHM) Arunachal Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of nurse for Covid-19 duty for a period of three months

education Updated: May 10, 2020 10:47 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
NHM Nurse Recruitment
NHM Nurse Recruitment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

National Health Mission (NHM) Arunachal Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of nurse for Covid-19 duty for a period of three months. Eligible candidates will have to attend a walk-in interview on May 15. There are a total of 100 vacancies.

Candidates having GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible to apply for the posts. The selected candidates will be paid Rs 20,000 per month.

Aspirants should reach Office of Mission Director (NHM) on May 15 from 9 am onwards. They should also bring the required original documents along with them.

Important Date and Times

Walk in Interview Date - 15 May 2020

Time - 9 AM Onwards

Vacancy Details

Nurse - 100 Posts

Salary

Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible

Click here for official advertisement

At big Kashmir meet to blunt Pak’s terror offensive, Ajit Doval also has some advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
