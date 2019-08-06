NIA Recruitment: Apply for inspector, sub- inspector posts before August 18

education

National Investigation Agency, New Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of inspector and sub- inspector. If you are interested in working with NIA, apply soon before August 18, 2019.

The application process for the NIA inspector, sub- inspector posts began on July 18 and will close on August 18, 2019.

There are a total of 65 posts including 25 posts for inspector and 40 posts for sub- inspector.

Educational qualification:

Inspector: 5 years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment.

Applicant should be graduate in any discipline from any recognized university with

2 years of experience in handling of investigation cases, criminal cases, intelligence work or operations and Information Technology cases.

Sub- Inspector: 6 years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment.

Applicant should be graduate in any discipline from any recognized university with

2 years of experience in handling of investigation cases, criminal cases, intelligence work or operations and Information Technology cases.

How to apply: Interested candidates will have to apply offline. They can submit their application in the prescribed format provided on the website to “The DIG (Admin) NIA HQ, Opposite, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003” that should reach before August 18.

Download notification here

