NID DAT 2020 application form released at admissions.nid.edu, here’s how to apply

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:47 IST

National Institute of Design (NID) has invited online applications for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2020 on October 1, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at, admissions.nid.edu on or before November 7, 2019 till 2 pm. However, candidates can submit the online application form along with late fee till November 13, 2019 until 2pm.

Candidates who later want to make corrections to their application forms will get three days time i.e. from November 13 to 15, 2019, to make the changes.

Important dates:

•Admit card for prelim exam will be released on November 20, 2019.

•NID DAT 2020 prelims exam will be held on December 29, 2019.

•NID DAT 2020 prelims result for B.Des and GDPD will be released on March 19, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 prelims result for M.Des will be released on February 18, 2020.

•Admit card for the main exam for B.Des and GDPD will be released on April 14, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 mains for B.Des and GDPD will be conducted from April 29 to May 3, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 mains result will be released on May 28, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 mains for M.Des will be announced later.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General Category need to pay Rs 2000 as application fee. For Reserved Category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000.

Eligibility criteria:

a) Bachelor of Design and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design:

•For general/EWS category: Only those candidates born on or after July 1, 2000 are eligible to apply for the exam.

•For SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category: Only those candidates born on or after July 1, 1997 are eligible to apply for the exam.

•For PwD category: Only those candidates born on or after July 1, 1995 are eligible to apply for the exam.

•Candidates must have passed Class 12th or equivalent qualifying examination from any recognized board of education such as CBSE, IB, ICSE or equivalent.

b) Master of Design programme:

•For general/EWS category: Only those candidates born on or after July 1, 1990 are eligible to apply for the exam.

•For SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category: Only those candidates born on or after July 1, 1987 are eligible to apply for the exam.

•For PwD category: Only those candidates born on or after July 1, 1985 are eligible to apply for the exam.

•Candidates must have a Bachelor degree of minimum four or three years duration in any specialization from a recognized institute or university by the law of India.

•Candidates with full time diploma of minimum 4 years duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/Architecture from a recognized institute or university by the law of India.

•Candidates appearing in the last year of their bachelor’s may also apply. But, they should have passed their bachelor’s at the time of document verification tentatively scheduled in April/May 2020.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Sign up,’ appearing on the page and provide the requite information

3.After you created your account, key in your credentials and login

4.Application form will appear on the display screen

5.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

6.Make payment

7.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:47 IST