NIFT 2019 Admit Card released, here’s how to download

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card for 2019 entrance exam today (January 10) on its official website nift.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit card by logging in using their user ID and password on the website.

The NIFT entrance exam for all UG and PG courses on January 20, 2019. The results are expected in the month of February and March. Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to appear for group discussion or situation test or an interview depending upon courses in the month of May. Final results will be declared online in the month of May or June. Counselling for the qualified candidates will be held in the month of June. Session usually starts from the first week of July.

NIFT 2019 Entrance Test Schedule

NIFT 2019 Exam Calendar

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 14:26 IST