NIFT Admit Card 2020 released at nift.ac.in
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card of NIFT 2020 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for NIFT 2020 can now download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Candidates can download the same by logging in using their registration number and password.
The entrance exam for NIFT 2020 for all undergraduate and post graduate programmes will be conducted on January 19, 2020.
How to download NIFT 2020 Admit Card:
Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, NIFT 2020 admit card
Key in your login credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.