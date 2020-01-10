e-paper
Home / Education / NIFT Admit Card 2020 released at nift.ac.in

NIFT Admit Card 2020 released at nift.ac.in

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card of NIFT 2020 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for NIFT 2020 can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:18 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIFT Admit Card 2020 (HT file)
         

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card of NIFT 2020 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for NIFT 2020 can now download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.

Candidates can download the same by logging in using their registration number and password.

The entrance exam for NIFT 2020 for all undergraduate and post graduate programmes will be conducted on January 19, 2020. 

Click here to download NIFT 2020 Admit Card

How to download NIFT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, NIFT 2020 admit card

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

