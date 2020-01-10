NIFT Admit Card 2020 to be released today after 2 pm

education

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:30 IST

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the admit card of NIFT 2020 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for NIFT 2020 can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.

The admit cards will be available for download from 2 pm today. Candidates will have to download the same by logging in using their registration number and password.

The entrance exam for NIFT 2020 for all undergraduate and post graduate programmes will be conducted on January 19, 2020.

How to download NIFT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, NIFT 2020 admit card

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.