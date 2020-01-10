e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Education / NIFT Admit Card 2020 to be released today after 2 pm

NIFT Admit Card 2020 to be released today after 2 pm

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the admit card of NIFT 2020 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for NIFT 2020 can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIFT Admit Card 2020 to release today
NIFT Admit Card 2020 to release today(HT file)
         

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the admit card of NIFT 2020 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for NIFT 2020 can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.

The admit cards will be available for download from 2 pm today. Candidates will have to download the same by logging in using their registration number and password.

The entrance exam for NIFT 2020 for all undergraduate and post graduate programmes will be conducted on January 19, 2020. 

How to download NIFT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, NIFT 2020 admit card

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika Padukone for JNU visit
Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika Padukone for JNU visit
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News