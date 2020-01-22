NIFT GAT 2020 answer key released at nift.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:53 IST

National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key for the General Ability test 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the NIFT GAT 2020 can check the answer key and raise their objections (if any) online at nift.ac.in on or before January 24, 2020, until 5 pm.

NIFT conducted the GAT 2020 examination on January 19, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations and references to prove their claim till tomorrow 5 pm. However, it must be noted that the candidates who wishes to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay Rs 500 as processing charge, which if the objections is found valid, will be refunded.

Here’s the direct link to check the NIFT GAT 2020 answer key.