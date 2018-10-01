NIOS 10th, 12th admit card for Oct-Nov exam released, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

The National School of Open Schooling has released the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary) examination 2018. The examination will be held in October-November 2018.

Click here to check the time table for the examination for Indian students and Click here for time table of overseas students..

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 examination.

Download the admit cards at the earliest as the website. Check the admit card for details about your examination. The admit card must be kept safely and carried to the examination venue.

NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exam Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Click on the link for Examination/Result

3) Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket for October-November 2018 Examination Opens in a new window’

4) Key in your enrolment number and select Theory or Practical examination on the login page that opens

5) Click on submit

6) Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 20:35 IST