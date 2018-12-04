Today in New Delhi, India
NIOS 10th, 12th October exam result 2018: Here’s how to check

The National School of Open Schooling is expected to declare the results of Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary) October-November examination 2018 in a few days, according to reports in a section of the media.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2018 17:18 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National School of Open Schooling is expected to declare the results of Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary) October-November examination 2018 in a few days, according to reports in a section of the media. Though HT does not have any independent confirmation in this regard some media reports suggest that the results will be declared this week.

Students can check their result on the official websiteof NIOS after it is declared.

NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exam result 2018: Steps to check (after it is declared)

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Click on the link for Examination/Result

3) Click on ‘result for October-November 2018 Examination’

4) Enter the required details on the login page that opens

5) Click on submit

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout

Note: Visit the official website of NIOS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:17 IST

