NIOS board examination will be conducted in January-February 2021, check details

NIOS board examination will be conducted in January-February 2021, check details

According to the notification, the schedule for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary examination will be announced shortly at the official website- nios.ac.in.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday announced that the NIOS October 2020 Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary programmes will be conducted in January-February, 2021. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website

According to the notification, the schedule for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary examination will be announced shortly at its official website at nios.ac.in.

The Schedule for registration and payment of examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary conducted in January- February 2021 is as follows:

“All regional directors may note for compliance and also directed to intimate the concerned AIs for submitting examination fee of Secondary and Senior Secondary examination within the stipulated time only though online (100%) mode,” reads the official notice.

