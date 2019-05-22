NIOS D.El.Ed 4th Semester Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared its diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) fourth semester exam result 2019. NIOS D.El.Ed fourth semester exam was conducted on March 15 and 16, 2019.

Candidates can check their results on the NIOS official website at nios.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check NIOS D.El.Ed 4th Semester Result 2019

NIOS has already declared the results of NIOS 3rd semester exam in February. It has also conducted the 5th semester exam from March 26 to 30.

The exam was conducted for three subjects modules namely Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).

NIOS D.El.Ed result: Here’s how to check

1) Visit the official website of NIOS

2) Click on ‘Result of the 4th D.El.Ed Examination

3) Key in your enrolment number and date of birth and submit

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

