NIOS D.El.Ed. supplementary exam result 2020 declared at dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS conducted the D.El.Ed supplementary examination in January, 2020, at various centres.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 09:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS D.El.Ed. supplementary exam result 2020. (Screengrab)
NIOS D.El.Ed. supplementary exam result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday has declared the results of the NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS conducted the D.El.Ed supplementary examination in January, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Result of the Supplementary Examination conducted in January 2020 (Declared on 9th March,2020)”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen.

