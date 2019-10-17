NIOS DElEd last Supplementary Exam 2019: Registration begins, here’s how to apply

education

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has invited online registration and submission of examination fee for NIOS DElEd Last Supplementary Exam 2019 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official site, dled.nios.ac.in on or before October 31, 2019.

According to the official notification released by the school, the last supplementary examination in Diploma in Elementary Education, DElEd will be held during January 2020.

The examination fee for each paper is Rs 250.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Online submission of the Examination Fees for Last D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam. (Open till 31.10.2019)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your enrollment number and submit

5.Make the payment and take a print out for future reference.

NIOS was established in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by the Union Human Resource Development ministry.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a specifically designed package for in-service untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country.

