NIOS D El Ed Result 2019 for December exam declared, direct link here

NIOS D Eld Ed third exam result has been declared on its official website nios.ac.in. NIOS third D El ED exam was held on December 20, 21, 2018 for 506 and 507 subject modules - Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2017-2019.



The result of the second exam was declared on December 5.

NIOS DElEd Result: How to check

Visit the official website at nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in

Click on the results tab from the homepage

Click on the result link given

Key in your roll number

Click on submit

Here’s the direct link to check your NIOS result

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:58 IST