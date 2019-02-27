 NIOS D El Ed Result 2019 for December exam declared, direct link here
NIOS D El Ed December Result 2019 declared. Here’s how to check

education Updated: Feb 27, 2019 16:00 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS DELEd result 2019 declared today (HT file)

NIOS D Eld Ed third exam result has been declared on its official website nios.ac.in. NIOS third D El ED exam was held on December 20, 21, 2018 for 506 and 507 subject modules - Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2017-2019.

The result of the second exam was declared on December 5.

NIOS DElEd Result: How to check

Visit the official website at nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in

Click on the results tab from the homepage

Click on the result link given

Key in your roll number

Click on submit

Here’s the direct link to check your NIOS result

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:58 IST

