Home / Education / NIPER JEE 2020 registration begins at niperahm.ac.in, here’s how to apply

NIPER JEE 2020 registration begins at niperahm.ac.in, here's how to apply

The entrance examination is held for the admissions in Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Masters of Technology (M.Tech Pharm) and Ph. D courses.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIPER JEE 2020. (Screengrab)
NIPER JEE 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Ahmedabad has invited online applications for the NIPER JEE 2020 on its official website. The online registration process began on April 1, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at niperahm.ac.in on or before May 15, 2020.

The entrance examination is held for the admissions in Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Masters of Technology (M.Tech Pharm) and Ph. D courses.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3000, while for SC/ST applicants the registration fee is of Rs 1500.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “NIPER JEE”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the Registration link

5. Register yourself by providing all the requisite information and obtain your application number

6. Fill in the application form of NIPER JEE 2020 and upload all necessary documents

7. Pay the registration fee and submit

8. Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

