NIRF India Rankings 2018: IIT-Kharagpur is best architecture school in India

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur was placed on top of the list of architecture schools in the government’s 2018 national ranking of educational institutes on Tuesday.

IIT-Kharagpur was followed by IIT-Roorkee and New Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture.

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar released the India Rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in New Delhi under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year.

The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The system of announcing rankings every year was introduced in 2016 by the HRD ministry and the framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India.

Click here to see the 2018 HRD ranking of architecture schools in India.