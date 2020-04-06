e-paper
NIRF India Rankings 2020 postponed due to coronavirus disease outbreak

NIRF India Rankings 2020 postponed due to coronavirus disease outbreak

Last year NIRF had announced the India Rankings in first week of April in which Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had topped the list of higher education institutes.

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:08 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
         

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has postponed the announcement of India Rankings 2020 by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) due to coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. A notification regarding this has been put up on the NIRF website.

“The announcement of India Rankings 2020 is postponed until further notice due to COVID 19,” reads the notice.

Last year NIRF had announced the India Rankings in first week of April in which Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had topped the list of higher education institutes. IISc Bengaluru had come second and IIT-Delhi had come third in this list.

Among management institutes in the county, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) topped, IIM Ahmedabad came second and IIM Calcutta stood at the third place.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India.

