NIRF India Rankings 2019: List of top ten management institutes in the country

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has topped the list of management institutes in the county, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework list for the best institutes of 2019, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday.

IIM Ahmedabad came at the second place in the list, while IIM Calcutta stood at the third place. The fourth, fifth and sixth spots were clinched by IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore and IIT Kharagpur respectively. XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes. IISc Bengaluru has come second and IIT-Delhi has been ranked third in the HRD ministry’s national ranking of higher institutes.

Seven IITs are among the education ministry’s overall national ranking of higher institutes. Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been placed at number 7.

Among the colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while St. Stephens has been ranked fourth.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi came out as the foremost medical sciences institute in the country. The National Law School of India University, Bangalore has topped the law list.

Among the pharmacy institutes, Jamia Hamdard came out as the leader, with IIM Bangalore has been ranked the top most institute among management institutes.

(With inputs from Amandeep Shukla)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 18:08 IST