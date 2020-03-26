NLC Recruitment 2020: 15 Assistant manager vacancies on offer, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:45 IST

NLC India Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Managers in its different departments on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 18, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at nlcindia.in on or before April 7, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of Assistant Managers at NLC. The salary for the post of Assistant Manager is Rs 10.91 lakhs per annum.

Age limit:

• UR/EWS - 30 years

• OBC - 33 years

• SC/ST - 35 years

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, EWS, OBC-NCL category are required to pay a total fee of Rs 854, out of which the application fee is of Rs 500, and the processing fee of Rs 354. While, candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee, but will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 354.

Educational Qualification:

i) Diploma in Mining (or) Mining & Mine Survey (or) Mine Survey.

ii) Mine Surveyor’s certificate of competency under CMR 2017

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.