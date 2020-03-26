e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NLC Recruitment 2020: 15 Assistant manager vacancies on offer, check details here

NLC Recruitment 2020: 15 Assistant manager vacancies on offer, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of Assistant Managers at NLC. The salary for the post of Assistant Manager is Rs 10.91 lakhs per annum.

education Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NLC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
NLC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

NLC India Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Managers in its different departments on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 18, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at nlcindia.in on or before April 7, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of Assistant Managers at NLC. The salary for the post of Assistant Manager is Rs 10.91 lakhs per annum.

Age limit:

• UR/EWS - 30 years

• OBC - 33 years

• SC/ST - 35 years

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, EWS, OBC-NCL category are required to pay a total fee of Rs 854, out of which the application fee is of Rs 500, and the processing fee of Rs 354. While, candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee, but will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 354.

Educational Qualification:

i) Diploma in Mining (or) Mining & Mine Survey (or) Mine Survey.

ii) Mine Surveyor’s certificate of competency under CMR 2017

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News