NMAT by GMAC exam registration open

The Graduate Management Admission Council, the governing body of NMAT, has announced the beginning of exam registrations for 2018-20 from July 3 to October 3 for admissions to some of the leading business programmes in India.

Candidates from India can also select and send scores to schools in South Africa and Philippines that accept NMAT scores from this year. They can register at www.nmat.org.in for the exam.

“This year is a special one as the NMAT by GMAC exam goes international. Schools in some these emerging markets will now have access to one of the most diverse test-taking pool with a high proportion of women and non-engineers taking the exam,” GMAC’s regional director (south Asia) Gaurav Srivastava said.

The NMAT is a computer-delivered exam and has three sections - language skills, quantitative skills and logical reasoning.

Candidates can select the order or sequence of the test sections wherein the number of questions, difficulty levels, and the time limit for each of the sections is predetermined.

They can schedule the exam at their convenience in the 75-day testing window from October 4 to December 17.

The launch of new test prep material along with the opening of 58 NMAT by GMAC test centres in 44 Indian cities and four international cities have increased the accessibility of the exam to the candidates.

For further information, please visit: www.nmat.org.in and www.nmat.org.in/nmat-by-gmac-official-guide