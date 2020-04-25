e-paper
No mention of ‘compartment’ on UP Board marksheets for students who fail in exam

The UP Board has taken the decision in the interest of the students and free them from any unnecessary psychological pressure or lack of confidence in opting for higher educational choices, inform board officials.

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:47 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
After its decision to give compartment option its to Class 12 examinees who fail in one subject from 2020, UP Board has now decided to not denote ‘compartment’ in the mark-sheet-cum-pass certificate of such students.

The UP Board has taken the decision in the interest of the students and free them from any unnecessary psychological pressure or lack of confidence in opting for higher educational choices, inform board officials.

UP joint secretary (secondary education) Jai Shanker Dubey in his missive dated April 20 conveyed the governor’s approval to the changes in the UP Board regulations in this regard, said a senior UP Board official requesting anonymity.

“The missive, a copy of which has been sent to the director (secondary education) who is also the chairman of UP Board, as well as secretary, UP Board, makes plain that permission to appear in the compartment exam to be held in May that very year will also be granted to those class 12 students who flunk in one exam of agriculture or vocational branch,” he added.

The order, a copy of which is with HT, clearly mentions that no indication or mark would be made on mark-sheet-cum-certificate of such students showing that they had passed through a compartment exam.

Till last year, UP Board offered option of appearing in improvement exam to students on failing in two subjects and in compartment exam on failing in one subject in high school board examinations but compartment examination option did not exist at intermediate level.

Interestingly, while Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) already offered compartment exam option to its class 12 examinees, even Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also introduced the option from 2019.

Officials share that parents too had been writing to UP Board in this regard pointing out the importance of clearing class 12 exam in one go for a good career of a student. This pressure finally resulted in UP Board sending the proposal to the state government in this regard and receiving a go ahead last year.

