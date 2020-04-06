No school will coerce parents for fees during lockdown, says Lucknow DM

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:33 IST

Giving relief to the parents of students, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday announced that no school will force anyone for the fees during the lockdown.

“No private school in Lucknow can collect fees in April,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

The administration has issued strict instructions to all the schools that fees for the month of April, May and June should not be collected from the public in the lockdown and do not stop any child from online education.

“No child will be stopped from online education and the schools can adjust fees for three months later,” Prakash said.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.