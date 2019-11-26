e-paper
No toilet in government school in UP Basic Education Minister’s constituency

Students and teachers of a government school in UP are forced to go to the fields to relieve themselves as the school lacks basic amenities like toilets and proper infrastructure.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh)
Students and teacher of the school are forced to go to the fields to relieve themselves.
Students and teacher of the school are forced to go to the fields to relieve themselves. (ANI )
         

Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and proper infrastructure.

The school is situated in Bansi area of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

“We face a lot of problems every day, the biggest of which is that there are no toilets in the school. The roof also leaks after rain. We have approached the authorities but nothing has been done so far,” said Poonam Pandey, a teacher in the school.

The school is over 10 years old and does not have proper infrastructure.

When asked about the same, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said that the issue regarding toilets and infrastructure will soon be solved across the district.

“Under Operation Kayakalp we are surveying the schools that don’t have toilets and boundary walls. It is our target to provide basic amenities to all schools in the next six months. I hope in the coming days we’ll be able to solve all such issues,” he said.

