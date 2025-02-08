Northeast Frontier Railway to recruit retired staffs for 1856 posts, direct link to apply here

Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from retired staff to work in various posts/ categories of different units if NFR. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment drive can find the direct link through the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Northeast Frontier Railway to recruit retired staffs for 1856 posts, link here (Representative image)

The registration process started on February 7 and will end on February 28, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1856 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

1. Engineering: 555 posts

2. Electrical: 208 posts

3. Mechanical: 278 posts

4. Commercial: 123 posts

5. Operating: 198 posts

6. S&T: 396 posts

7. Medical: 31 posts

8. Stores: 18 posts

9. Personnel: 49 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be below 64 years as on February 28, 2025. Maximum age limit for which re-engagement shall continue will be 65 years.

Documents required during registration

1. Pesion Payment Order

2. Pensioner Identity Card

3. Bank pass book indicating A/C no and IFSC code

4. PAN card

5. Aadhaar card

6. Passport size colour photographs

About the scheme

The scheme will remain in vogue for an initial period of 2 years from the date of issue of instruction or till further orders, whichever is earlier. Engagement perios of an individual retired staff will be for a period of 1 year or till further orders whichever is earlier.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

2. Click on Re-engagement of retired staffs link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where apply online link will be available.

4. Click on the link and register yourself.

5. Once done, login to the page and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.