‘Nothing confirmed so far’: UP govt on reports of teacher earning Rs 1 cr by working in 25 schools

education

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:36 IST

After reports that a teacher worked in 25 schools simultaneously and earned over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said a probe is on and “nothing has been confirmed so far”.

“Acting on media reports, Additional Director, Basic Education was ordered to probe the matter. Nothing has been confirmed so far. The name of a teacher has come to light...she is absconding now. It is being said that Rs 1 crore was paid as salary...This is not at all true. No such thing has been confirmed,” Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI.

“A probe is on and if allegations are true, an FIR will be lodged. The transfer of money (salary) in her bank account has also not been done. Divisional officers are investigating the matter. Strict action will be taken if any teacher is found to be working as a proxy teacher in other schools,” the officer said.

According to complaints, a woman teacher who is native of Mainpuri worked in over 25 schools and drew salary of over Rs one crore.

There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kastruba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places.

KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and get Rs 30,000 as pay.