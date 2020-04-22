Notices to private schools in Uttarakhand for non-payment of salaries, violating lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:08 IST

The school education department has sent notices to over ten private schools in Dehradun for non-payment of salaries to teachers and staff for the month of March and violation of lockdown.

Asha Rani Painuly, chief education officer of Dehradun district said that all the schools have been directed to release the full salary of the employees and to accept the conditions of lockdown.

“A complaint was received regarding the deduction of salaries of employees of certain private schools, wherein employees said that their salary from March 22-31 was cut and the school management told the employees that the deduction was done as the amount had been contributed to the chief minister’s relief fund earlier,” said the chief education officer.

Meanwhile, the department also found that admissions and other processes are also underway during lockdown at around ten private schools in Dehradun, all of whom were served notices to adhere to the lockdown. She said that in both cases, strict action will be taken against the school management if they do not act according to the norms of the lockdown.

On Tuesday, state education minister Arvind Pandey had ordered that private schools in the state cannot increase their school fees in the coming academic session given the lockdown situation.

“It is time that big and private schools come forward and set a good example by not raising the fee for the coming academic terms. This is a time of mutual harmony when cooperating with each other in the spirit of the community can help us all,” said the minister.