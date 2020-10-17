e-paper
Education / Now, Prayagraj education officials put up banners to garner help for kids' study

Now, Prayagraj education officials put up banners to garner help for kids’ study

DIoS, Prayagraj, RN Vishwakarma said these specially made banners had been put up at panchayat bhavans across the district.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:47 IST
K Sabdeep Kumar
K Sabdeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A sample banner and its content put up on panchayat buildings in the district.
A sample banner and its content put up on panchayat buildings in the district. (HT Photo)
         

In a unique initiative aimed at garnering common man’s support to ensure access to online and on-air academic content for poor kids across Prayagraj amid Covid-induced pandemic, the district education officials have turned to locals.

The secondary education department officials have put up banners with appeals across different villages, tehsils and development blocks urging people having smart phones and TV sets to share these resources with poor kids of their neighbourhood so that they can access academic content being beamed by Doordarshan and aired by Akashwani besides also being shared by teachers on WhatsApp groups.

The step is a follow-up to the recent findings of a survey by the office of the district inspector of schools of Prayagraj. The survey covering 1,057 secondary schools of the district has found that 58,230 students of the total 3,06,470 enrolled in class 9 to class 12 in intermediate colleges lacked a smart phone, laptop, tablet or a TV set besides Internet through which they could access study content being made available through various modern day means for their benefit, said officials.

DIoS, Prayagraj, RN Vishwakarma said these specially made banners had been put up at panchayat bhavans across the district.

“This is a unique effort aimed at involving community members, especially those who are well-off, in facilitating access to already available academic content for the kids from poor backgrounds. The appeal is already starting to have a positive impact and people are coming forward to help kids in need by allowing them to watch educational programmes being aired on TV,” he claimed.

Vishwakarma said even teachers are meeting parents of the kids of their schools and appealing them also to help those in need of support. “Principals are supervising teams of teachers who are moving in various localities and villages to garner support of the locals in this regard,” he said.

For students of class 9 and class 11, academic programmes are being aired on the Swayam Prabha channel-22 from 11am to 1pm every day which is again repeat broadcast at 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Likewise, for students of class 10 and class 12, Doordarshan is broadcasting programme from 1pm to 2pm, 2.30pm to 3pm, 8.30pm to 5pm and 5.30pm to 6.30 pm every day. 

These efforts are aimed at helping kids study who are unable to attend schools owing to the institutions remaining closed as per government orders in the wake of Cobid-19 outbreak.

Divisional joint secretary (secondary education), Prayagraj, Divyakant Shukla recently also made a presentation highlighting this unique initiative before the state government officials. If successful, it can be repeated in other divisions of the state as well, say officials.

