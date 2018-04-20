 NPCIL recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 179 technician, scientific assistant jobs | education | career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

NPCIL recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 179 technician, scientific assistant jobs

NPCIL recruitment 2018: There are 117 vacancies for stipendiary trainee /technicians and 62 vacancies for stipendiary trainee /scientific assistants. The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years as on 21.05.2018

education Updated: Apr 20, 2018 14:29 IST
HT correspondent
NPCIL recruitment 2018: Interested and eligible candidates can apply till May 21, 2018.
NPCIL recruitment 2018: Interested and eligible candidates can apply till May 21, 2018. (Shutterstock)

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) has invited applications for 179 vacancies for the post of stipendiary trainee /technician- B and stipendiary trainee /scientific assistant/B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the proforma here till May 21, 2018.

There are 117 vacancies for stipendiary trainee /technicians and 62 vacancies for stipendiary trainee /scientific assistants. The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years as on 21.05.2018.

The expected salary for stipendiary trainee /scientific assistant B is Rs 16000/-p.m. (consolidated) for 1st year and Rs 18000/-p.m. (consolidated) for 2nd year. In case of stipendiary trainee /technician, the salary will be Rs 10500/-p.m. (consolidated) for 1st year, and Rs 12500/-p.m. (consolidated) for 2nd year.

Candidates can read the advertisement notification here.

tags

more from education
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature