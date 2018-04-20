NPCIL recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 179 technician, scientific assistant jobs

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) has invited applications for 179 vacancies for the post of stipendiary trainee /technician- B and stipendiary trainee /scientific assistant/B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the proforma here till May 21, 2018.

There are 117 vacancies for stipendiary trainee /technicians and 62 vacancies for stipendiary trainee /scientific assistants. The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years as on 21.05.2018.

The expected salary for stipendiary trainee /scientific assistant B is Rs 16000/-p.m. (consolidated) for 1st year and Rs 18000/-p.m. (consolidated) for 2nd year. In case of stipendiary trainee /technician, the salary will be Rs 10500/-p.m. (consolidated) for 1st year, and Rs 12500/-p.m. (consolidated) for 2nd year.

Candidates can read the advertisement notification here.