NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply now for driver, technician, scientific assistant. 10th pass, engineers can apply

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:17 IST

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications for driver, technician Grade B, category II- stipendary trainee/ technician, scientific assistant- B and Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant.

There are a total of 137 vacancies. The online application process began on December 17 and the last date to apply is January 6, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Driver- 10th pass; should possess a heavy vehicle driving license. Two years experience in heavy vehicle driving.

Technician-B (Surveyor/Electrician/Instrument Mechanic/Electronics/Fitter/Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA))--- HSC or class 12th pass with Science and Maths or S.S.C. with minimum 60% marks plus Trade certificate of 1 year duration in the following disciplines

Technician/B (Surveyor) – ITI in Surveyor, Technician/B (Electrician) – ITI in Electrician.

Technician/B (Instruments Mechanic/Electronics) – ITI in Instrument Mechanic / ITI in Electronics Mechanic).

Technician/B (Fitter) – ITI in Fitter.

Technician/B (COPA) – ITI in Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA).

Category-II: Stipendiary Trainee/Technician(ST/TM)-(Surveyor /Instrument Mechanic / Electronics /Electrician /Fitter) ------SSC (10th Std.) with minimum 50% marks in Science and Mathematics individually + Two years ITI certificate in the following disciplines:

ST/TM (Surveyor) – ITI in Surveyor.

ST/TM (Instrument Mechanic/Electronics) –ITI in Instrument Mechanic / ITI in Electronics Mechanic.

ST/TM (Electrician) – ITI in Electrician.

ST/TM (Fitter) – ITI in Fitter.

For trades for which the duration of the ITI course is less than 2 years, the candidates shall have at least one year relevant working experience after completion of the course). Shall have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.

Category-II: Stipendiary Trainee/Technician(ST/TM)-Operator --- HSC (10+2) or ISC (With Science subjects) with not less than 50% marks in Science and Mathematics individually. Shall have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil /Electrical/ Instrumentation/Electronics/Mechanical/ Computer Science)--- Diploma in Engineering (Three Years after S.S.C.) OR HSC (10+2) + Two years Diploma course in Engineering (Approved by AICTE). Diploma Engineering should be with 60% or above marks in the following disciplines.

SA/B (Civil) – Diploma in Civil

SA/B (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical

SA/B (Instrumentation) - Diploma in Instrumentation

SA/B (Electronics) - Diploma in Electronics

SA/B (Mechanical) - Diploma in Mechanical

SA/B (Computer Science) - Diploma in Computer Science.

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant(ST/SA)(Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/Electronics/Health Physics) ----- Diploma in Engineering (Three Years after S.S.C.) OR HSC (10+2) + Two years Diploma course in Engineering (Approved by AICTE). Diploma Engineering should be with 60% or above marks in the respective disciplines.

ST/SA (Civil) - Diploma in Civil.

ST/SA (Electrical) – Diploma in Electrical

ST/SA (Mechanical) - Diploma in Mechanical

ST/SA (Instrumentation) - Diploma in Instrumentation

ST/SA (Electronics) - Diploma in Electronics

ST/SA (Health Physics:-B.Sc. with Physics as Principal & Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & computer Science as Subsidiary OR B.Sc. with Chemistry as Principal & Physics/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & computer Science as Subsidiary OR Physics, chemistry & Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage.

B.Sc. with 60% marks and English as one of the subject either at SSC or HSC. Candidates having Mathematics as the Principal Subject at B.Sc. are not eligible.

Selection Method:

Driver Grade-1-------Written Examination (Preliminary Test + Advanced Test) + Driving Test

Technician-B (Surveyor/Electrician/Instrument Mechanic/Electronics/Fitter/Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)) ---------- Written Examination (Preliminary Test + Advanced Test) + Skill Test

Category-II: Stipendiary Trainee/Technician(ST/TM)-(Surveyor /Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics /Electrician /Fitter) ------------------- Written Examination (Preliminary Test + Advanced Test) + Skill Test

Category-II: Stipendiary Trainee/Technician(ST/TM)-Operator ------------- Written Examination (Preliminary Test + Advanced Test) + Skill Test

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil/Electrical/Instrumentation/Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science) ----------- Written Examination + Interview

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation/Electronics/Health Physics) --------- Written Examination + Interview

Pay Scale:

Driver Grade-1------ ₹ 19,900/- (Pay in Pay Matrix in Level – 2) + Allowances as admissible.

Technician-B --------₹ 21,700 /- (Pay in Pay Matrix in Level – 3) + Allowances as admissible

Category II:-Stipendiary Trainee / Technician(ST/TM) ---- Monthly Stipend (consolidated) during training period 1st year ------- ₹ 10,500/- & 2nd year ₹ 12,500/-

After Successful completion of training on absorption as Tech./B ------- ₹ 21,700/-(Pay in Pay Matrix in Level – 3) + Allowances as admissible.

Scientific Assistant-B ---------- ₹ 35,400/- (Pay in Pay Matrix in Level – 6) + Allowances as admissible

Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) Stipend ----------- ₹ 16,000/- Per Month will be paid during first year of training period and Stipend ₹ 18,000/-Per Month will be paid during second year of training period.

After Successful completion of training on absorption as SA/B -------- ₹ 35,400/- (Pay in Pay Matrix in Level – 6) + Allowances as admissible.

Click here to check official notification

Click here to apply online