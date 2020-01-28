NSD admission 2020: Apply for 3-year diploma course in Dramatic Arts

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:28 IST

National School of Drama has invited online applications for the 3-year diploma course in Dramatic Arts on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the admission can apply online at nsd.gov.in on or before February 28, 2020. The course starts from July 2020.

According to the press release issued by the institute, the course is a full-time residential one and aims to train students to become professionals in the area of acting, design, direction and other theatre-related disciplines. A total of 26 seats are available for the course.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 50/- through online mode only, i.e. Net Banking, Credit Card or Debit Card.

Age limit:

Candidate should have a minimum age limit of 18 years and a maximum age limit of 30 years as on July 1, 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have done graduation in any subject from a recognized University in India or abroad, participation in at least six different theatre productions with attached document proof of the theatre experience, working knowledge of Hindi/English and a recommendation letter from at least one theatre expert.

Selection Process:

1. Candidates are required to appear for a preliminary test comprising of written tests and interviews conducted in 12 centres across the country i.e. Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. The information about the preliminary test will be intimated through email. It will also be available at NSD official website during March / April 2020.

2.Candidates who qualify in this test will be required to attend a workshop of five days on the premises of the NSD in New Delhi in the months of June-July 2020. These candidates will be assessed during the workshop and final interview by a committee of experts. The final selection will be made on the basis of this assessment. Candidates can get the study material and guidelines for the preliminary test/audition on the official website during March/April 2020.

All the selected students will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs. 8,000/- per month to meet their academic and related expenses.

The students selected for admission will be required to undergo a medical test for physical fitness at NSD’s New Delhi campus. Their final selection is subject to the clearance of the fitness test.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

Applicants can choose any of the following options to apply for the course:

1.Online: Application form can be filled and submitted online along with necessary documents on the link available on the NSD website from January 28, 2020.

2.By post: To receive the application form and prospectus (in English & Hindi) by post, please write to The Dean, (Academics), National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi - 110001 along with a crossed Demand Draft/Pay Order, payable at Delhi, of Rs. 225/-including postal charges in favour of The Director, National School of Drama, New Delhi. Request for receiving the application form by post must reach the School by February 10, 2020

Offline application forms duly filled in and complete in all respects must reach to Dean Academic, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi - 110001 on or before February 28, 2020. No application form will be entertained after the last date in any circumstances.

3.Foreign nationals: All the foreign nationals have to apply through the Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) as per the norms.