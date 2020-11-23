e-paper
NSUI Goa demands cancellation of offline classes for Class 10, 12 students

The Congress student wing said that parents are scared to send their children to schools due to the fear of COVID-19.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Panaji
Representational image.(File photo)
         

With less than thirty per cent attendance recorded on the first day of school, National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa on Sunday demanded cancellation of offline classes for Class X and XII students in the state.

The Congress student wing said that parents are scared to send their children to schools due to the fear of COVID-19.

According to the official release, “If there are no students then why offline classes, continue online classes as it was before since it’s the safe mode of education and take practicals and difficulties once a week.”

NSUI Goa said that the students will meet their friends without following the social distancing norms hence it will be practically impossible to follow the SOPs.

“Other states have closed their schools after hundreds of students and staff were found positive, I urge the CM not to repeat this in Goa, after knowing the outcome from other states still CM wants to continue with the offline classes , why CM is so ignorant? Why CM is not listening to all the associations and PTA committees?,” the release read.

The student wing said that Goa government should not put the lives of student at risk and roll back the offline classes, otherwise NSUI Goa will gherao the education department.

