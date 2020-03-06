NTA ARPIT 2020 result declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:11 IST

NTA ARPIT Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at ntaarpit.nic.in.

Earlier, the result was expected to be declared on February 26 which was delayed due to some issue. NTA had held the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 exam on February 16 in two sessions.

How to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result:

Visit the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in

On the hompeage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Result’

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result