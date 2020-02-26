NTA ARPIT 2020 Result to be declared today, direct link

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 today. Candidates who had appeared in the exam will be able to check their result online at the official website of ARPIT at ntaarpit.nic.in.

The NTA ARPIT 2020 exam was conducted on February 16, 2020 in two sessions. The morning session was conducted from 9:30 am t 12:30 pm and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The MHRD has launched online ARPIT on 15th December 2019, a major and unique initiative of online professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. In the first instance NTA conducted ARPIT Test on 30th March 2019 in 66 disciplines. Currently, 48 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) have been identified by MHRD, wherein Course Coordinators have prepared online training material, with focus on latest developments in the discipline. ARPIT is going to be an ongoing exercise, so that every year NRCs will continuously develop new refresher module in their earmarked discipline each year and the training material will be uploaded and made available through SWAYAM.

How to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result:

Visit the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in

On the hompeage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Result’

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

