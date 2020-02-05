NTA ARPIT Admit Card 2020 released

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:40 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. Candidates who have registered for the test can download the admit card online at ntaarpit.nic.in.

The NTA APRIT 2020 will be conducted on February 16, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the afternoon session will be conducted fro 2.30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NTA ARPIT Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download admit card’

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download NTA APRIT 2020 Admit Card