NTA ARPIT Admit Card 2020 released
NTA ARPIT Admit Card 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. Candidates who have registered for the test can download the admit card online at ntaarpit.nic.in.education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:40 IST
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020.
The NTA APRIT 2020 will be conducted on February 16, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while the afternoon session will be conducted fro 2.30 pm to 5:30 pm.
NTA ARPIT Admit Card 2020: How to download
Visit the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download admit card’
Key in your login credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.