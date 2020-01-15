CSIR UGC NET Result 2019 declared, direct link to check scores

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:41 IST

The National testing agency has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination result today, January 15, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their score card online at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National testing agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET examination on December 15, 2019. However, the exam scheduled for the Assam and Meghalaya region was postponed till December 27, 2019, because of the anti-CAA protest.

A total of 2,82,117 candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, 2,25,889 candidates appeared in the exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the result

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the CSIR NET December 2019 exam result link

3. Select one of the options appearing on the webpage and proceed

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen.