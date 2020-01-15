e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / CSIR UGC NET Result 2019 declared, direct link to check scores

CSIR UGC NET Result 2019 declared, direct link to check scores

The National testing agency conducted the National eligibility test for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on December 15, 2019.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA CSIR UGC NET December 2019 result . (Screengrab)
NTA CSIR UGC NET December 2019 result . (Screengrab)
         

The National testing agency has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination result today, January 15, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their score card online at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National testing agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET examination on December 15, 2019. However, the exam scheduled for the Assam and Meghalaya region was postponed till December 27, 2019, because of the anti-CAA protest.

A total of 2,82,117 candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, 2,25,889 candidates appeared in the exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the result

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the CSIR NET December 2019 exam result link

3. Select one of the options appearing on the webpage and proceed

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen.

tags
top news
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News