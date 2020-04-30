e-paper
Home / Education / NTA extends IGNOU PhD, OPENMAT 2020 application deadline, full details here

NTA extends IGNOU PhD, OPENMAT 2020 application deadline, full details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) admission 2020 till May 15.

education Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:13 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) admission 2020 till May 15. Earlier, the deadline was March 23 which was extended till April 30 due to the lockdown imposed in view of containing the coronavirus spread. Now, the aspirants can apply online at www, ignouexams.nta.nic.in before May 15.

According to the information bulletin, the IGNOU Phd and OPENMAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on April 29 which is also postponed. The revised date sheet will be released in the due course of time.

Read More: NTA extends application deadline for JNUEE 2020

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday tweeted to inform about the deadline extension.

 

Who can apply for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020

Any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category/45% for reserved category as per government of India rules.

Check official bulletin here

Who can apply for IGNOU PhD 2020

Master’s Degree from a University recognized by UGC in the relevant discipline with atleast 55% marks [50%marks in the case of SC,ST and OBC(Non-creamy Layer)/Differently-Abled and other categories of candidates as per the decision of UGC from time to time, or for those who had obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September,1991] excluding grace marks.

Check official bulletin here

Education News