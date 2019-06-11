NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card to be released on June 17

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Admit Card for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions (AIEEA) on June 17. The exam will be conducted on July 1.

A notice issued by NTA reads, “All the candidates are hereby informed that the Admit Card of ICAR AIEEA (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) will now be available on June 17 for the above-said examinations scheduled to be held on 01-07-2019.”

Candidates will be able to download their ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 after it is released on ntaicar.net.in. Follow these steps to download the admit card.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website at ntaicar.nic.in

Click on the ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit card link on the homepage

Key in your application number, password and submit the details

Your ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 10:51 IST