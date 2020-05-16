e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NTA IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exams 2020: Application correction window opens, check details

NTA IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exams 2020: Application correction window opens, check details

As per the notification, the application correction window will be operational on the website ignouexams.nta.nic.in from May 16 to May 22, 2020, until 5 pm.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 18:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
NTA IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exams 2020. (Screengrab)
NTA IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exams 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The National Testing Agency on Saturday begins the online application correction facilities for IGNOU Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance exams. Candidates can make the correction in the particulars including choice of examination city centres. This has been done in view of the hardships faced by the aspirants due to the coronavirus pandemic and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

As per the notification, the application correction window will be operational on the website ignouexams.nta.nic.in from May 16 to May 22, 2020, until 5 pm.

The additional fee, if any, could be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM. According to the notice, the final change will be reflected in the application form only after the payment of the additional fee.

Here’s the direct link to the application correction window for IGNOU Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance exams.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In