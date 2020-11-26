e-paper
Home / Education / NTA LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020 released at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

NTA LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020 released at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

NTA LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their answer key online at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020.
NTA LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020.(Screengrab )
         

NTA LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for the entrance examination of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, New Delhi on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in.

“Questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the candidates in the said exam are now hosted on https://con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in/KeyChallenge. These will be available up to November 27, 2020 (up to 5 pm), in the given URL,” reads the official notice.

The agency conducted the entrance examination for admission to B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Course on November 20, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representation. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000, which will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

Direct link to check LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020.

How to check LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display of questions, responses and provisional answer keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The LHMC B.Sc Nursing answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

