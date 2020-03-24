e-paper
Home / Education / NTA NEET UG admit card 2020 expected to be out on this date

NTA NEET UG admit card 2020 expected to be out on this date

NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2020 examination on May 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The exam will be held in 11 languages including English and Hindi.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 exam on March 27, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card, once it is released, online at ntaneet.nic.in.

A number of examinations have been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. However, there is no announcement until now regarding the postponement of the NEET UG 2020 examination.

The online registration process for the exam commenced on November 2, 2019, and was concluded on January 6, 2020.

NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2020 examination on May 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The exam will be held in 11 languages including English and Hindi. The result of which is scheduled to be declared on June 4, 2020.

NEET UG 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses in institutes and colleges throughout the country recognized by the Medical Council of India. From this year onwards, the NEET UG 2020 exam is the only medical exam held for admissions to MBBS and BDS course. Earlier, JIPMER and AIIMS conducted separate entrance examinations.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the NEET UG 2020 information bulletin.

