NTA UGC NET December 2019 admit card to be released today

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 will be released today at ntanet.nic.in. Check updates here.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2019 11:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA NET December 2019 admit card
NTA NET December 2019 admit card (NTA NET)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for its UGC- NET exam December 2019 today, on November 9. The exam will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the NTA UGC- NET December 2019 exam can download their admit card once it is declared online at ntanet.nic.in.

The information bulletin of NTA NET reads that the admit card will be released on November 9. The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the examination.

How to download NTA UGC NET December 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NET admit card 2019’

Key in your registration number and password and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

