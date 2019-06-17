NTA releases ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit card at ntaicar.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit card for ICAR- AIEEA (UG), ICAR- AIEEA (PG) and ICAR- AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) exams. The admit cards has been released on the official website of Indian Council Of Agricultural Research at ntaicar.nic.in.

NTA ICAR-AIEEA admit card 2019 can be downloaded by visiting the official website at ntaicar.nic.in. 1) Click on the link ‘Admit Card’ on the homepage. 2) Enter the required details and submit 3) Take print out of the ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 displayed on the screen and download it too. Here is the direct link to go to the page from where admit card can be downloaded.

Download admit card for NTA ICAR AIEEA (UG)

Direct link to download NTA ICAR AIEEA (UG) through application number and password

Direct link to download NTA ICAR AIEEA (UG) through application number and date of birth

Download admit card for NTA ICAR AIEEA (PG)

Download admit card for NTA ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS

The entrance exams will be held on July 1, 2019. The test will consist of a single paper in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. Candidates must read the instructions on admit card carefully and follow them. In case of any discrepancy in the details on the admit card, the candidate should report the matter on the helpline number provided. In such cases, candidates will be able appear in the examination with the already downloaded e-admit card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards in good condition for future reference.

Note: For latest news and updates visit the official website of NTA ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:45 IST