NTA releases question paper and response sheet for CMAT, GPAT 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper and candidates ‘response sheets for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2020) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2020) held this year.

All the candidates who have appeared for Computer-based Test (CBT) for NTA CMAT, GPAT on January 28 can check their results on the official websites.

To check NTA CMAT 2020 question paper and response sheet, visit the website cmat.nta.nic.in , for NTA GPAT 2020 question paper and response sheet go to gpat.nta.nic.in.

How to Check Question Paper and Response Sheet of CMAT/GPAT 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website for NTA CMAT/GPAT at cmat.nta.nic.in or gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View Question Paper’

Step 3: Login to view your application, using registration number and password

Step 4: On the candidate login page, click to check the question paper and response sheet

Step 5: The CMAT/GPAT question paper along with responses will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save the question paper and response sheet for future reference

As many as 50,747 candidates registered for GMAT 2020, while 74,486 candidates registered for CMAT 2020. The NTA GPAT / CMAT 2020 results are likely to be declared on February 7, 2020.