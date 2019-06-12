NTA to hold IGNOU Entrance Test for MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd

The entrance examinations of IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes for January 2020 admissions will be conducted by National Testing Agency on 27th July 2019, at more than 100 cities across India.

NTA has been conducting Computer Based Entrance Test for higher educational institutions. In order to assess the competency of candidates for admission and recruitment purposes, NTA conducts the Tests in an efficient, transparent manner following international standards. Now, NTA is conducting Computer Based Entrance Test for IGNOU as done for JNU and Delhi University.

Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU said that the decision to seek NTA’s help has been taken because of the agency’s expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that NTA is a government agency. If the experiment goes well, IGNOU is contemplating to go for Online Examination for its popular programmes as well.

Registration for the entrance test will be Online soon. Students are advised to visit the website of NTA, www.ntaignou.nic.in for the online submission of the form. Interested candidates are also to note that no application in hard copy will be accepted. Complete details of the progrmmes are available on the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

Last date of On-line Registration is July 1, 2019.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:35 IST