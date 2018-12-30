NTA UGC NET 2018 answer key released: Here’s how to challenge answers

Answer key for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) exam 2018 that was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) has been released on its official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can now challenge or raise objections for the answers given in the NTA UGC NET answer key.

Candidates can raise objections to the NTA NET answer key before January 1, 2019. Candidates will have to pay a fee online of Rs 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, said NTA in a notification.

The NTA NET exam 2018 was conducted from December 18 to 22, 2018. Candidates can check their answer key online at ntanet.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2018 answer key: How to challenge answers

1. Go to website ntanet.nic.in

2. Click ‘Challenge/s regarding Answer Key’

3. In the next screen, click on the ‘Challenge/s regarding Answer Key’.

4. Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and

Submit.

5. Click ‘Challenge/s regarding Answer Key’.

6. You will see 50 Question IDs for Paper I and next 100 Question IDs for Paper II. They are in

sequential order.

7. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct Answer Key

to be used by NTA.

8. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the

next four columns by clicking the check box .

9. After clicking your desired option, both for Paper I and Paper II, scroll down, ‘Save your Claim’

and move to next screen.

10. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

11. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload

(all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

12. Click on ‘Save your Claim Finally’.

13. You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

14. Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’.

15. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question challenged. Make

payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

16. In case your challenge is found correct, your fee will be reimbursed in the same account

Click here to read the official notification for challenging NTA UGC NET December 2018 answer key

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 08:59 IST