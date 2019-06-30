NTA UGC NET 2019 question paper, response sheets uploaded. Why is it important?

National Testing Agency has uploaded the question paper and response sheet for the UGC NET June exam 2019 on its official website ntanet.nic.in.

Candidates can login by keying in their registration number and date of birth to download the same. The NTA NET June 2019 exam was conducted from June 20 to 26, 2019. NET is an eligibility exam conducted for recruitment at assistant professor and awarding junior research fellowship (JRF).

This year over 9.4 lakh candidates had appeared for the NTA NET June exam that was conducted across 615 centres in 237 cities of India.

Why is it important?

NTA had conducted the NET exam in a computer based test mode. The questions were fed in the computer and candidates had to respond to the question on the computer. So, in order to build transparency, NTA decided to upload the response sheet of every candidate online.

As soon as you log in using your registration number, you will see the question paper and the answers or options of MCQ chosen by you in the exam. You can download your response sheet which will later be used to tally your answers with the answer key that will be uploaded later.

How to download NTA UGC NET question paper and response sheet 2019:

Visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘UGC NET question paper and response sheet’ link

Log-in using your registration number

You will find your response sheet along with the question paper.

Download and keep it safe till you tally your answers from the answer keys that will be provided later by NTA.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 10:34 IST