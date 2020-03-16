NTA UGC NET 2020 information bulletin released, application begins

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:18 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the information bulletin for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check the information bulletin online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The online registration process for the UGC NET June 2020 will begin from today, March 16 to April 16, 2020, upto 11:50 pm. The last date of successful transaction of application fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm is April 17, 2020. The Admit card will be released on May 15.

The agency will be conducting the UGC NET 2020 exam from June 15 to 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The result for which will be declared by July 5, 2020.

NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three hour duration. The exam will be in computer based test mode.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL category needs to pay Rs 500.

For candidates coming from the reserved category, the registration fee is Rs 250.

However, processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Educational Qualification:

•Candidates should have secured at least 55% marks (50% for the candidates under reserved category) in Master’s Degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC.

•Candidates who are appearing for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination.

•Candidates whose final exam’s results are still awaited.

•Candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed.

•Such candidates must complete their Masters degree within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

•For JRF, the candidates should not be more than 30 years old. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC, transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.